Candlelight vigil held at VA in Poplar Bluff for suicide awareness

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Prayers, music, and words of wisdom were shared during a candlelight vigil at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Thursday, September 26.
It was a way to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
Veteran James Kneiss is a one of two suicide attempt survivors who shared their crisis stories during a candle light vigil at the Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center.
Kneiss said that he had lost hope and tried to take his life in 2002 by overdose. He said “if it just helps one person, I will tell my story a million times.”
The new director of the VA Medical Center says suicide prevention is their top priority.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-TALK. The free resource can help anyone who struggles with suicidal thoughts or knows someone that does.
