Burn ban issued for Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A burn ban has been issued for Franklin County, Illinois until further notice.
The burn ban was issued Friday, Sept. 27.
According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the ban was issued due to continued dry weather conditions.
Officials said open burning could put public safety at risk.
The public is asked to hold off on bonfires, fire pits or burning leaves and yard debris until the ban is lifted.
EMA said the burn ban does not apply to recreational areas under the jurisdiction of the State of Illinois or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.