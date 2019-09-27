Arrest made with 18-year-old found shot, burned in abandoned building in Washington County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile has been charged for murder in the case of an 18-year-old found shot and burned in Washington County on Tuesday.
The body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon in an abandoned building off Mount Zion Road in Washington County.
Kentucky State Police say that the victim, Joseph Davidson, 18, was shot three times and then set on fire. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
The suspect’s name has not been released and the victim’s cause of death has not been identified. KSP is currently investigating further details.
