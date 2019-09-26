Woman wanted by police could be in Ill., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman wanted on an arrest warrant.
The sheriff’s office said deputies are looking for Jessica Helms, 36, for failing to appear in court for sentencing on drug charges.
Investigators believe Helms could be in the Paducah or Metropolis, Illinois areas.
Helms is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She has numerous tattoos, including a tattoo on her neck.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Helms is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or their local police department.
