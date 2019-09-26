Woman stabs ex-husband with wood chisel, both arrested for assault

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman of Grand Rivers, Ky. were arrested on assault charges.
Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies charged Marci Hoffman, 40, with assault second-degree (domestic violence). She was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Shane Hoffman, 36, was charged with assault fourth-degree (domestic violence). He was released on his own recognizance due to still having severe injuries from the incident.
Deputies were called to a home on Wednesday, Sept. 20 on Rolling Meadows for a report of a man being stabbed.
When they arrived, they said they found Shane Hoffman with a stab wound to his stomach.
According to deputies, he was stabbed with a wood chisel during an argument with Marci Hoffman, his ex-wife.
They said they went to Marci Hoffman’s home afterward. They said she had facial injuries from the incident.
Marci and Shane Hoffman were taken to an area hospital before she was taken to jail and he was released.
