What you need to know Sept. 26

By Jasmine Adams | September 26, 2019 at 4:23 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 4:23 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Sept. 26.

First Alert Forecast

We will continue to watch for chances of isolated light rain in our northern counties.

Lisa Michaels says there is a chance for heavier rain in our southern counties this morning ahead of a cold front.

A dense fog advisory is issued until 7 a.m. for the Bootheel and western Tennessee.

Other areas in the Heartland can see light to patchy fog.

As the front will push through this morning, by the afternoon we will start to see clouds clearing from north to south.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Summer-like heat will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s through the beginning of next week before a cool down is expected at the end of next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

One woman thought an animal she rescued was a domestic kitten. It turned out to be a bobcat.

Amazon is introducing celebrity voices for its virtual assistant.

