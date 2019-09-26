What you need to know Sept. 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Sept. 26.
We will continue to watch for chances of isolated light rain in our northern counties.
Lisa Michaels says there is a chance for heavier rain in our southern counties this morning ahead of a cold front.
A dense fog advisory is issued until 7 a.m. for the Bootheel and western Tennessee.
Other areas in the Heartland can see light to patchy fog.
As the front will push through this morning, by the afternoon we will start to see clouds clearing from north to south.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Summer-like heat will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s through the beginning of next week before a cool down is expected at the end of next week.
- Authorities say a Missouri man is suspected of flying to California and lighting multiple fires.
- K-9 cops got to strut their stuff in front of an audience in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
- Illinois teachers and school staff are still in the middle of contract negotiations with their school boards.
- The suspect in a child abduction was taken into custody on Wednesday evening, September 25.
One woman thought an animal she rescued was a domestic kitten. It turned out to be a bobcat.
Amazon is introducing celebrity voices for its virtual assistant.
