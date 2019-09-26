2 seriously injured in St. Francois Co. crash

ST FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash on Wednesday, Sept. 25 around 4 p.m. led to serious injuries for a man and woman in St. Francois County, Missouri.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash was on Hwy 47 East of Stork Road.
Alan Ball, 44 of Leadwood, Mo. was headed east on the road when officials said he left the right road edge and hit a tree.
Also in the vehicle was 36-year-old Robin Riley of Park Hills, Mo.
Officials said after striking the tree, the vehicle returned to the roadway.
Neither occupant was wearing a safety device, officials said.
They were both taken by Air Evac to separate hospitals in the St. Louis area.
