Probation check leads to 2 men arrested for meth

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - Two Wickliffe, Kentucky men were arrested for drugs after a probation check on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Ballard County Sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a house at 161 N. Ninth St. in Wickliffe for a probation check on 64-year-old Timothy Logsdon.
The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office states they received information that Logsdon, who is on probation, was allegedly possibly making/selling methamphetamine out of the home.
Deputies said they searched Logsdon’s home and allegedly found several grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in the kitchen area.
The Sheriff’s Office states that Jason Payne, 42 of Wickliffe, was also at Logsdon’s home.
Panyne and Logsdon were both arrested and booked into the Ballard County Detention Center.
Logsdon was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia.
Payne was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.