Poplar Bluff School District earns back-to-back blue ribbons

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - For the second consecutive year, a school within the Poplar Bluff R-I District earned the highest honor a school can get.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos announced on Thursday, September 26 that Oak Grove Elementary was named a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School. That’s out of 362 total public and private schools and eight recipients in Missouri.
The other Missouri schools include:
- Becky-Davis Elementary - Francis Howell R-III School District
- Conway Elementary - Ladue School District
- Daniel Boone Elementary - Francis Howell R-III School District
- James Walker Elementary - Blue Springs R-IV School District
- Skyline Elementary - Hickory Co. R-I School District
- Warren Elementary - Francis Howell R-III School District
- Westchester Elementary - Kirkwood R-VIII School District
Based on all student scores and those of subgroups, along with graduation rates, Blue Ribbon winners are first nominated as Gold Star Schools by the state’s commissioner of education, and third graders must continue to perform at the top level afterward.
During the 2016/17 school year, 86.2 percent of Oak Grove students scored proficient or advanced in English language arts and 72.4 in mathematics on the Missouri Assessment Program test. The following year, the elementary school earned 75.7 percent in English and 84.5 in math. While the current Annual Performance Report will not be released by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education until October, measurable objectives at Oak Grove have been met, education officials confirmed.
Besides being in the top 15 percent overall, nominees must also be ranked in the top 40 percent for the performance of super subgroups statewide. Oak Grove was nationally recognized in 2018 for closing the achievement gap among student groups by an average rate of 24 percent, earning the National Title 1 or ESEA Award.
Additionally, the district’s four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate needs to be in the top 15 percent across Missouri, making the award a district-wide effort.
According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s core data collection system, the graduation rate for Poplar Bluff High School currently stands at an all-time high of 94.2 percent, and has increased annually over the past decade.
Lake Road Elementary was the first school in Poplar Bluff history to receive the Blue Ribbon in 2018.
In November, Oak Grove will be honored by the U.S. Department of Education during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., and will be presented a flag to signify its exemplary status.
For 37 years, the national program has recognized more than 9,000 schools in an effort to share best practices.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.