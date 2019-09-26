Poplar Bluff School District earns back-to-back blue ribbons

During the 2016/17 school year, 86.2 percent of Oak Grove students scored proficient or advanced in English language arts and 72.4 in mathematics on the Missouri Assessment Program test. The following year, the elementary school earned 75.7 percent in English and 84.5 in math. While the current Annual Performance Report will not be released by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education until October, measurable objectives at Oak Grove have been met, education officials confirmed.