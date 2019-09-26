Paducah police urge drivers to use caution ahead of BBQ on the River

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - BBQ may be exciting, but police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking drivers to calm their excitement and drive safely this weekend.
BBQ on the River starts on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m.
Police said this weekend the downtown area will be packed with visitors.
Drivers and attendees of the event are asked to use extra caution because of the potential congestion.
Police also warned against leaving vehicles unlocked. They said to secure all valuables.
They included a card with potentially live saving information on how to respond to an active threat.
That card is below and may be displayed throughout the event location:
