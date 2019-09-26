Paducah police serving advice to folks attending Barbecue on the River

PADUCAH Ky. (KFVS) - If you plan to attend Barbecue on the River in Paducah, police are taking a new approach to make sure people stay safe.
Officers are handing out active threat cards with advice on what to to in an active threat situation.
Run, hide, and fight are three instructions listed on the card.
Police Chief Brian Laird said anything can happen at large events, and people should always be prepared.
“If you can run, run. If you can hide, hide. If you can’t do any of that then you need to fight,” Laird said, "We get a lot of questions about what to do in the event of some sort of active threat whether it be a shooter or some other fight situation.”
The first key of advice is to have an escape plan.
Joseph Patterson is with Ozeans Ribs, a booth at the festival. He said he and his co-workers are prepared.
“We just decided if something were to happen, if we need to go over the wall, if we need to get underneath the table that’s the main thing,” Patterson said.
Sandra Rankin was at the festival. She says she always watches her surroundings, and keeps her hands visible at large events.
That’s a piece of advice on the active threat card.
Kevin Gilland also attended Barbecue on the River. He appreciates the new approach to safety represented by the cards.
“A very good idea because most people don’t know to protect themselves or their loved ones, “Gilland said.
Chief Laird wants people to be aware of their surroundings, “One of the things that we want people to do if they see something out of the ordinary, they need to say something."
If you want to read these tips you can do so on the Paducah Police Department’s Facebook page or you can pick up card at the command center located at the event.
