Officer responding to scene of crash likely saved driver’s life

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An officer responding to the scene of a crash likely saved the life of one of the drivers.
Officer Steve Thompson was dispatched to the crash at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, September 26. While on the way, he was told that passers-by were performing CPR on one of the drivers.
When he arrived, police say Thompson recognized the signs of a drug overdose and administered two doses of Narcan, which all Paducah police officers are assigned.
The driver, Blake A. Weiland, 22, of Bardwell, started to regain consciousness. He was taken to an area hospital.
According to the police department, Weiland told Thompson he took fentanyl while at a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street near Paducah Tilghman High School. He said the last thing he remembered was driving at the restaurant.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 1993 International dump truck, told Thompson he was driving west on Alben Barkley Drive near North Friendship and saw a Jeep driving the same direction, in the median.
He said the Jeep drove into the far outside of the lane, where he was driving, and side-swiped his dump truck.
Weiland was cited for driving under the influence and stayed at the hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.