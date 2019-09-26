Power restored in New Madrid County, schools in session

Power restored in New Madrid County, schools in session
Ameren officials said construction has already begun. (Source: Pexels)
By Jasmine Adams | September 26, 2019 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 7:33 AM

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Schools in the New Madrid County R1 School District were delayed one hour.

School Superintendent Sam Duncan said the delay was due to a power outage.

On the school’s social media page officials said crews were out around 5:30 a.m. to work on the outage.

All NMCR1 Schools are delayed one hour due to power outages. Please stay tuned for updates. Sd

Posted by New Madrid County R1 School District on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Ameren, Missouri was reporting 530 customers without power as of 6:13 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m., Ameren officials said the outage in the county was due to a thunderstorm.

Power is restored.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.