Murphysboro teachers could strike on Oct. 1

“We want to work with the board. We want to end this. That’s why we continue to suggest creative, collaborative ideas, but the board remains unwilling to make any movement,” MEA Chief Negotiator Catlin Langellier said. “So now, we are sending a clear message to the board: We will do whatever it takes to fight for our students, our schools and our community. A strike is our last resort, but this vote protects our right to use our collective voice to advocate for our students.”