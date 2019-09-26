Murphysboro teachers could strike on Oct. 1

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Education Association voted overwhelmingly on Thursday, September 26 to authorize a strike.
The vote gives the MEA negotiations team the authority to call a strike, according to the Illinois Education Association.
MEA notified the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board of its intent to strike on Thurs., Sept. 19. The earliest that educators can strike is Tues., Oct. 1.
“We want to work with the board. We want to end this. That’s why we continue to suggest creative, collaborative ideas, but the board remains unwilling to make any movement,” MEA Chief Negotiator Catlin Langellier said. “So now, we are sending a clear message to the board: We will do whatever it takes to fight for our students, our schools and our community. A strike is our last resort, but this vote protects our right to use our collective voice to advocate for our students.”
The strike-authorization vote comes after MEA and the Board of Education entered mediation. The next mediation meeting was at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night, Sept. 26.
MEA’s current contract expired on Aug. 12, which means members are currently working without a contract. MEA includes 152 teachers, counselors, nurses and social workers in District 186.
District 186 serves 2,047 students.
