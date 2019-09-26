Man killed, vehicle struck tree, overturned in Cape Girardeau County

Man killed, vehicle struck tree, overturned in Cape Girardeau County
Missouri State Highway Patrol car (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | September 26, 2019 at 5:05 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 5:22 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson, Missouri man has died following a crash on Route D, just eight miles north of Jackson.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said Bobby Langston, 33, was driving a 2017 Ford F250 south when he ran off the roadway.

Officials said the vehicle struck a tree and overturned, throwing Langston from inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardea County Coroner Dennis Turner around 10:58 p.m.

Officials said he was not wearing a safety device.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.