1 injured in two-vehicle Graves Co., Ky. crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in northwest Graves County.
Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of KY 849 W and Meridian Rd. on Thursday, September 26. While en-route, they were told one of the vehicles was smoking.
When deputies arrived, they say KY 849 was completely blocked by the crash. A passer-by used their fire extinguisher to put out a fire in the engine compartment of a 2004 Nissan. Both drivers were out of the vehicles.
According to deputies, 29-year-old James Farris, of Mayfield, was going southbound on Meridan Road and stopped at the intersection. He reportedly did not see 39-year-old Daniel Sasseen, of Fancy Farm, going west on KY 849 W.
They say Sasseen hit the driver side of Farris’ 2018 Chevrolet pickup.
According to the sheriff’s office, Farris refused treatment and transport by EMS. Sasseen was taken to an area hospital.
Deputies were assisted by the Melber Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield Fire Department, Graves County Emergency Management and Good Samaritans.
