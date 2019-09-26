Heartland man adopts senior dog after his wife and dog dies

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An unlikely pair found each other just when they needed each other the most, and now they’re quickly becoming friends for life.
Carmon Collier adopted Bridget from the Humane Society of southeast Missouri.
“She’s just gonna make a real good pet. Companion,” said Collier. “We thought, ‘is this the dog?’ This is the one we need, because of her age and my age, you know?”
Bridget’s between 10 and 12-years-old, but not too old to fill an empty spot in Collier’s heart.
“My wife passed away in December, and then my dog passed away in April,” said Collier.
And while Collier needed Bridget, she needed him too.
“A lot of people come in and the first thing they say is how many puppies do you have," said Tracy Poston, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri’s Executive Director.
Poston said senior and adult dogs take longer to adopt. Bridget waited for a home for two months.
“We knew the second he met Bridget that that was gonna be it. We knew that Bridget was meant to be his, and that’s probably why she’d been waiting so long," said Poston.
“That’s the reason that we got her I’m sure. We just felt sorry for her, and knew she needs a home, so we gave her one," said Collier.
Collier said he still has tough days but owes the good ones to Bridget.
“Since we got Bridget things have gotten better," he said.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri needs homes for several senior and older adult dogs if you’re looking to adopt.
