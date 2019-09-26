Heartland Football Friday featured games 9/27

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at our Heartland Football Friday featured games for Sept. 27.
- Perryville at St. Vincent (Game of Week)
- Scott City at Chaffee (Game of Week)
- Cape Central at Sikeston
- Columbia Battle at Jackson
- Hayti at NMCC
- Charleston at Kelly
- Poplar Bluff at Farmington
- Caruthersville at Portageville
- North County at Kennett
- Dexter at Doniphan
- Murphysboro at Herrin
- Carterville at Anna-Jonesboro
