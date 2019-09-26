Heartland Football Friday featured games 9/27

Here are this week's Heartland Football Friday top games. (Source: Gray Television)
By Todd Richards | September 26, 2019 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 3:56 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at our Heartland Football Friday featured games for Sept. 27.

Missouri

  • Perryville at St. Vincent (Game of Week)
  • Scott City at Chaffee (Game of Week)
  • Cape Central at Sikeston
  • Columbia Battle at Jackson
  • Hayti at NMCC
  • Charleston at Kelly
  • Poplar Bluff at Farmington
  • Caruthersville at Portageville
  • North County at Kennett
  • Dexter at Doniphan

Illinois

  • Murphysboro at Herrin
  • Carterville at Anna-Jonesboro

