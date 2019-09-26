First Alert: Watching for rain, showers

(KFVS) - We are watching for rain and potentially heavy showers this morning.
Lisa Michaels says we will continue to watch for chances of isolated light rain in our northern counties.
There is a chance for heavier rain in our southern counties this morning ahead of a cold front.
A dense fog advisory is issued until 7 a.m. for the Bootheel and western Tennessee. Other areas in the Heartland can see light to patchy fog.
As the front will push through this morning, by the afternoon we will start to see clouds clearing from north to south. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Summer-like heat will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s through the beginning of next week before a cool down is expected at the end of next week.
