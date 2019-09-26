First Alert Thursday Outlook

A quick-moving cold front with clouds and showers/thunderstorms is pushing through the region from NW to SE early today….delivering a quick shot of fall-like weather. Scattered rain and embedded thunderstorms should be pushing off to the southeast by late morning or early afternoon, followed by a pleasant and dry afternoon. Tonight should be pleasant and a bit cooler, with mainly clear conditions. Unfortunately, the lower temps and humidity levels will be short-lived, as a rapid warming trend is in the works starting tomorrow.
The big story for the next few days will be another high-amplitude jet stream pattern, with a deep trough in the northwest and a strong ridge in the southeast. For us this will mean several days (again) of unusually hot, humid and dry weather. High temps in the low 90’s may threaten some record highs…and heat index numbers will likely approach 100 during the afternoon. Later in the week a surface boundary may sink back southward across the region, allowing for some cooler and less humid air to push back into the region.
