First Alert Thursday Outlook

The big story for the next few days will be another high-amplitude jet stream pattern, with a deep trough in the northwest and a strong ridge in the southeast. For us this will mean several days (again) of unusually hot, humid and dry weather. High temps in the low 90’s may threaten some record highs…and heat index numbers will likely approach 100 during the afternoon. Later in the week a surface boundary may sink back southward across the region, allowing for some cooler and less humid air to push back into the region.