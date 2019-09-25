A few scattered showers and storms possible

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving towards our area and this will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of the Heartland during the early morning hours. We are watching a few strong to severe storms near Springfield, MO but the current track takes these storms off to our south. Temperatures will be mild with lows ranging from the upper 50s far north to the middle 60s far south.