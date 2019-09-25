A few scattered showers and storms possible

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving towards our area and this will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of the Heartland during the early morning hours. We are watching a few strong to severe storms near Springfield, MO but the current track takes these storms off to our south. Temperatures will be mild with lows ranging from the upper 50s far north to the middle 60s far south.
Thursday will start off with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in our southern counties. Drier air will move in across the entire Heartland by the afternoon hours with partly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Friday the heat looks to move back into the area with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This heat will hang around until the middle of next week when a much stronger cold front should move through hopefully ending to the 90s for the year.
