Deputies: New patrol vehicle purchased in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - With the help of grant funding from the U.S. Dpt. of Agriculture and Rural Development, deputies in Franklin County, Illinois were able to purchase a new patrol vehicle.
Sheriff’s office officials said the grant helped them save tax payers the cost of the new vehicle.
It will help deputies operate safely and effectively as they fight crime in Franklin County.
The sheriff’s office thanked the USDA and the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency for their help in the role of obtaining funding.
