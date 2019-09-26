Cool evening tonight but the heat’s back tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. A cold front moved out of the Heartland this morning bringing an end to the scattered showers while ushering in slightly cooler air. This evening looks to be pleasant with comfortable temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s far north to lower 60s south.
Friday will be partly sunny warm and breezy. Highs temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with winds gusting up to 30MPH at times.
The weekend looks hot and dry for most areas. There will be a slim chance for a shower or storms mainly across our far northern counties. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
