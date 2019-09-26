Cape Girardeau business wins prestigious website design awards

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau-based company was named Best in Category for Website Design and first runner up for Vendor of the Year by Management Recruiters International at the 2019 MRINetwork United Convention in Orlando.
A survey of nearly 400 MRINetwork member businesses selected Recruiters Websites as the top website design company and first runner up overall based on product and service satisfaction, competing against such established companies as ZoomInfo, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster and other recruiting-specific vendors.
The awards recognize the contributions of businesses currently providing an exemplary product or service to MRI franchise offices around the globe. A company-wide survey conducted by MRINetwork gathered feedback from franchise offices rating their vendors and service providers on factors such as quality of service, value, problem resolution, significance in contributing to the recruiters’ business operations and likelihood of referring them to other franchise offices.
“With every client, our goal is to do more than build a website. We work with the people behind the name, discovering their goals and their story so the website can start conversations that result in real connections,” says Jeff Gipson, Recruiters Websites founder and team leader. “It’s an honor to compete with these global tech companies and for our team once again to be recognized for the work we do.”
Recruiters Websites was founded in 2012 by Gipson, a St. Louis, Missouri, native with nine years of experience as a recruiter.
The company also operates a local marketing and website design agency under the name Rooted Web and is a Codefi member located in the Marquette Building.
MRINetwork is one of the largest executive search and recruitment organizations in the world.
