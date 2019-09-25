Woman accused of throwing kittens out of moving car

Jenica Brickey (Source: GIbson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman | September 25, 2019 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 4:36 PM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County woman is facing an animal cruelty charge, after deputies say she threw two kittens out of a car.

Deputies say another driver called 911 just before 1 p.m. Wednesday after seeing it happen on SR 64 west of Francisco.

The driver was able to give a description and license plate number.

Authorities say they found one of the kittens dead on the side of the road.

They say the driver, 21-year-old Jenica Brickey, was found pulling into Walmart in Princeton.

She was arrested and taken to jail. Her bond is $750.

