Woman accused of throwing kittens out of moving car

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County woman is facing an animal cruelty charge, after deputies say she threw two kittens out of a car.
Deputies say another driver called 911 just before 1 p.m. Wednesday after seeing it happen on SR 64 west of Francisco.
The driver was able to give a description and license plate number.
Authorities say they found one of the kittens dead on the side of the road.
They say the driver, 21-year-old Jenica Brickey, was found pulling into Walmart in Princeton.
She was arrested and taken to jail. Her bond is $750.
