What you need to know Sept. 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, is it Wednesday, Sept. 25.
You’ll see partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures slightly warmer in the 60s.
Lisa Michaels says clouds are increasing as well as the chances for rain and storms this morning.
You will need the umbrella all day as scattered rain/storms are possible throughout the Heartland.
The main impacts will be gusty winds, heavy downpours and a chance of small hail. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s.
Scattered rain and isolated storms are likely this evening into early tomorrow morning ahead of a cold front.
Once the front moves through early on Thursday, there will be pleasant weather to follow during the afternoon hours.
The heat will be back this weekend and into the first half of next week.
- Saxony Lutheran is the first in the area to add vaping sensors to their bathrooms and locker rooms.
- Readers across the country and in the Heartland are coming together this week to fight against the censorship of books.
- The City of Perryville is seeing more of an economic impact due to heavier traffic with visiting Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect connected to a burglary in the Aurora, Ky. area.
A mother is accused of assaulting an employee after a bus driver reportedly refused to let students off the bus.
A 15-ton robot, named Eagle Prime, is up for auction on eBay
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.