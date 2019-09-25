Union County hospital hosts food drive

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Hospital is hosting a hospital/community fall food drive.
Throughout the month of October, the community is invited to bring non-perishable food items to the hospital located at 517 North Main Street in Anna.
All items collected will be donated to area food pantries to help those in need.
Please bring your nonperishable food donations to the hospital any time before 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Food boxes will be located in the hospital main lobby, therapy department, and business office. Acceptable food items include canned and packaged goods only. Please ensure all items are in date and have not been opened. Also, please do not drop off foods that require refrigeration before opening.
For questions regarding the food drive, please contact the hospital’s marketing director, Monica, at 618-833-45121 extension 4359.
