Sikeston schools adds new licensed therapist

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -Leaders at the Sikeston School District said they’re seeing more of a need for mental health services, so they added a licensed therapist to their staff.
“Kids have a lot of challenges that they deal with and a lot of pressures," said Elizabeth Engram, Sikeston School District’s new therapist from Bootheel Counseling Services. “I think it’s gonna be important for them to have a resource to help them build resilience and take on those challenges.”
While the district already has counselors, Engram’s the first licensed clinician inside the schools. She provides more in depth mental health services including treatment for anxiety, depression, and abuse.
“Just the things that they go through at home or they go through with other students, you wanna spend time with them but also be responsible and instructing, and to have somebody there that they know they can talk to," said Jessica Mercer, Sikeston School District 3rd grade teacher.
“I’ve seen that it’s been a little bit of a relief to have kinda that designated time that they can sort of talk through some of the things that have been on their mind,” said Engram.
Mercer said she thinks the tools Engram gives students to get through challenges will help in more ways than one.
“I’m gonna be able to I think very quickly see the growth with our students and the ability of a lot of them with their social skills, and that will help with their instruction and help in the classroom and just behavior, and I just think all around it’s very exciting. I’m excited to see what happens," said Mercer
Engram also said her new role will give students access to services they might not be able to get otherwise.
