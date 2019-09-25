Sikeston, Mo. student ambassadors ‘flushing’ bullying

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Junior High School student ambassadors want to “flush” bullying.
They are spreading the message throughout the community by sending a red and black decorated toilet to yards within the city. They are asking for a donation that will support their anti-bullying efforts for programs in school, in order to move the toilet on to the next yard.
Along with the toilet, each person whose yard is hit receives a list of national bullying statistics and what they can do from home to help.
According to Sikston Jr. High counselor Andrea Baker, the student ambassadors will have their own tent at the homecoming tailgate on Friday, Sept. 27. They’ll have one of the infamous toilets there to spread their anti-bullying message.
