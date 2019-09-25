Road survey starts on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, MO

A topographical survey is now underway to help improve a section of Sprigg Street and it's sidewalks.
By Nathan Ellgren | September 24, 2019 at 8:50 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 8:50 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A survey to improve a busy road in Cape Girardeau, Mo is now underway.

The city is planning to resurface the black top and sidewalks on Sprigg street between William street and Broadway street.

A crew started the topographical survey on Tuesday Sept. 24 and it will continue all this week.

Drivers are asked to use caution as they pass through the area.

Money from cape’s Transportation Trust Fund, or TTF 5, will pay for the future improvements.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.