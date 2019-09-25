Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates opening of multi-use trail on Lake Barkley Bridge

CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday, Sept. 25, to celebrate the opening of the multi-use trail on the new U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton, Kentucky.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), state and local officials with area residents gathered at the event held in Cadiz, Ky.
According to KYTC, the 8.5-mile paved trail on the Canton-end of the bridge connects to its sister bridge, the Eggners Ferry in Aurora, and is the eastern entrance to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area..
The trail is on the South side of the bridge, it is 10 feet wide and protected by a barrier.
KYTC said the path opened on Friday, Sept. 13 and in the future it will extend eastward along the new U.S. 68 corridor to the West edge of Cadiz.
The completion of the trail is considered the final chapter in the more than 20-year bridge project.
“The new bridge checks the boxes on our priorities to invest in safer ways to connect Kentuckians across all modes of transportation,” said keynote speaker and Deputy Transportation Secretary Paul Looney. “The multi-use trail provides a scenic and practical link for cyclists and pedestrians to use, and the new bridge doubles the capacity to carry traffic safely across Lake Barkley.”
KYTC reports more than 600 citizens gave their input on the design of the project at multiple public meetings.
