Paducah board approves setting real estate, personal property taxes for next fiscal year

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah, Kentucky’s real estate tax levy will change in the next fiscal year.
According to city officials, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance on the real estate and personal property taxed for fiscal year 2020.
At the city’s Sept. 9 meeting a property tax levy public hearing was held.
The ordinance set the city’s real estate tax levy at 26.7 centers per $100 assessed value.
City officials said this is a 2.3 percent change compared to the fiscal year 2019 rate of 26.1 cents.
Officials also said the revenue generated by the propery tax is the city’s second highest revenue source behind the payroll tax.
City officials also noted that at the Sept. 16 meeting of the Board of Educations, the tax levy was set at 86.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.
While the city collects the school tax, it passes the funds along to the district, officials explained.
Learn more on the change in taxes here.
Also at the Sept. 9 meeting, the Board of Commissioners, Assistant City Manager, Michelle Smolen and Information Technology Director Stephen Chino updated those present on the Enterprise Resource Planning software.
City officials said the update consisted of an explanation on the availability of a new module called EnerGoc. This uses a GIS platform to automate, streamline and connect permitting, inspection and code enforcement processes.
The changes approved at this meeting increase the city’s contract with Tyler Technologies by $187,600.
Watch the city’s entire Sept. 24 meeting here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.