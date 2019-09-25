New tech could prevent use of contraband cellphones in prisons

(KFVS) - Test results of new technology designed to jam the signal of contraband cellphones in prisons is promising according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
NTIA officials released a report on the new tech’s effectiveness.
Department officials said they are encouraged by the promising results and the potential for the technology to disable contraband phones in prisons.
“We are pleased with the most recent test results, and our efforts to test and employ new technology will continue until inmates cannot use contraband cellphones to terrorize, threaten, or harm our communities,” said Assistant Attorney General Beth Williams. “We also want to thank Senators Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton and Congressman David Kustoff for their leadership on this important issue."
Results of an April 2019 Federal Bureau of Prisons pilot test of micro-hamming technology at a prison in Columbia, South Caroline are based on technology installed and operated within half of an inmate housing unit.
NTIA officials said testing was overseen by BOP staff who observed that cell signals inside the housing unit were blocked.
However, legitimate calls could be made one foot outside of the housing unit perimeter.
NTIA officials said this is the third test. Two earlier tests were conducted at a federal corrections facility in Cumberland, Md., one of which included a micro-jamming test showing that the technology rendered cellular signals inoperable inside a single cell.
Officials with the Department of Justice said the phones are used by inmates to engage in criminal activity while incarcerated.
Officials said the BOP will continue to evaluate cell signal detection and interception technologies and work with its partners and Congress to achieve cost-effective options to combat this threat to corrections and public safety.
