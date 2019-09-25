More scattered storms likely this evening

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the late afternoon and evening hours. Scattered activity could continue overnight with morning showers expected too. By Thursday afternoon and evening all of the Heartland will dry out. Tonight we will only drop into the 60s for lows. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The heat takes over again on Friday and lasts into much of next week. Highs will top back out in the 90s.