Mo. governor signs vehicle sales tax legislation into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed HB 1 into law on Wednsday, September 25.
This will allow the sale proceeds of more than one vehicle to be used as a credit against the sales tax owed on the purchase of a new vehicle.
“We’re thankful for the overwhelming bipartisan support of the legislature to address and correct this issue,” Governor Parson said. “Our administration will always do what is right for the hardworking people of our state, and at the end of the day, that’s what this was all about.”
HB 1 will take effect in 90 days. To view the bill, click here.
