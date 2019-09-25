Lawsuit: Kentucky violates Title IX with sports offerings

The suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court by senior Elizabeth Niblock and junior Meredith Newman says Kentucky needs to add 183 women to its programs to comply with the 1972 federal law requiring schools to provide equitable sports opportunities for men and women. The suit, which names the university along with President Eli Capilouto, athletic director Mitch Barnhart and the Board of Trustees as defendants, seeks to increase varsity sports and financial assistance for women along with unspecified monetary damages.