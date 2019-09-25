16% of kids in Kentucky living in poverty

Frankfort, Ky. (WAVE) - A new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation says 16 percent of Kentucky’s children are living in poverty.
The report links the poverty level to wages that aren’t increasing, rising housing costs and a lack of job opportunities in rural communities.
“You know, we have historical trends of childhood poverty in Kentucky especially in the coalfields where you have much higher unemployment rates. We know that it took a much longer time for Kentucky to recover from the Great Recession than other states.” said Patricia Tennen, chief operating officer of Kentucky Youth Advocates.
The number of children living in poverty in Kentucky has remained relatively unchanged since 2008, according to the report.
The Casey Foundation’s Associate State Director of Advocacy Scot Spencer says across the country, poverty has worsened in many states, despite the so-called economic expansion.
“No children should be living in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty.” The fact that we still have 8.5 million children after multiple years of economic expansion and growth should not be a satisfactory solution for anyone in the United States.” says Spencer.
Tennen points out that low-income households could benefit from legislation that makes it easier for parents to work.
“We would like Congress to take final steps to increase funding for child-care assistance, to allow more parents to access high-quality affordable care while they work. We think state leaders can curb predatory lending practices to prevent families from living from paycheck to paycheck and falling into a debt trap.” says Tennen.
According to a report by Tennen’s organization, low-income Kentucky families are 21% more likely to have taken out a payday loan or other short-term, high-cost loan, compared with just 3% of wealthier families.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.