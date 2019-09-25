1 injured in 3 vehicle crash in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was treated for unknown injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Murray, Kentucky on Sept. 24.
According to police at 6:48 a.m., officers responded to the collision that happened at US 641 and KY 121.
When officers arrived, they said David Watson, 55 of Murray, was driving a Dodge Caravan.
Watson said he was not able to recall what happened and was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.
Police said Dwight Kaylor, 49 of Brookport, Illinois, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and he was coming up on the KY 121 intersection when Watson turned in front of him.
Kaylor also told police he was unable to avoid striking the front passenger side of Watson’s vehicle.
Police said after the initial impact, Kaylor’s vehicle then redirected to the right and struck a Nissan Versa driven by 20-year-old Grace Murray of Belleville, Ill.
Murray was stopped at a red light on KY 121 waiting to turn onto US 641.
Police said all three vehicles were towed from the scene.
