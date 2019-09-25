Illinois DHS releases new video campaign promoting helpline for opioids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today the launch of a new statewide video campaign about opioid awareness.
The helpline connects those who are struggling with opioid use or other substance use, and anyone affected by the disease, directly with treatment and recovery options.
“Our goal with this video campaign is to continue to reduce stigma by sharing stories of individuals who are in recovery and how substance use disorder can affect us all,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. “Through their eyes, we also hope you can see that those affected by substance use disorders can and do have full and rewarding lives.”
“We are excited to launch these new videos across the state and connect even more individuals to the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances at 1-833-2FINDHELP and HelplineIL.org,” said Dani Kirby, IDHS Director of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery.
