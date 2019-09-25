Ill. man sentenced to 3 years for unlawful use of weapons by a felon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced the sentencing of William P. Knight Jr. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Officials said Knight, 33 of Effingham, Illinois, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to the offense of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
On Feb. 7 officers with the Carbondale Police Department were called to the Amtrak station on a report of theft on the train.
Officials said after a brief investigation they determined that the defendant pillaged the luggage car and stolen several items.
These items included electronics, jewelry and a 9 milometer semi-automatic pistol with two loaded magazines.
Officials said Knight is a felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
On Sept. 24 Knight was sentenced to three years in the Ill. Department of Corrections.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
