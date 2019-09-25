First Alert: Clouds, rain chances increasing

(KFVS) - We’re waking up to a few clouds this morning.
Lisa Michaels says to expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures slightly warmer in the 60s.
The chances for rain and storms are increasing.
Go ahead and gram that umbrella as scattered rain/storms are possible throughout the Heartland.
The main impacts will be gusty winds, heavy downpours and a chance of small hail. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s.
Scattered rain and isolated storms are likely this evening into early tomorrow morning ahead of a cold front.
Once the front moves through early on Thursday, there will be pleasant weather to follow during the afternoon hours.
The heat will be back this weekend and into the first half of next week.
