Duckworth Votes to terminate President Trump’s national emergency declaration

Donald Trump’s failure to convince Congress to force Americans to pay for his wall may be a national embarrassment for him, but it is not a national emergency. Mexico isn’t going to pay for this wall; our troops and their families are paying for it as Trump steals critical funds intended to support our military. His emergency declaration isn’t really about border security – it’s about politics. And Donald Trump will continue violating law after law until those in a position to do something say ‘enough.’ I’m glad the majority of my colleagues joined together to reject this brazen power grab that harms our national security, harms our military and their families and threatens to set a far-reaching, dangerous precedent.

- Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)