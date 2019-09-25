Clouds, Rain & Storms Moving In Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures slightly warmer in the 60s. Clouds are increasing as well as the chances for rain and storms this morning. You will need the umbrella all day as scattered rain/storms are possible throughout the Heartland. Main impacts will be gusty winds, heavy downpours, and a chance of small hail. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s.
Scattered rain and isolated storms are likely this evening into early tomorrow morning ahead of a cold front. Once the front moves through early on Thursday, there will be pleasant weather to follow during the afternoon hours.
The heat will be back this weekend and into the first half of next week.
-Lisa
