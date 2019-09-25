City of Murray, Ky. awarded $281K for road safety project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that $281,169 has been awarded to the City of Murray, Kentucky for work on North 16th Street.
Speed tables will be installed.
The road provides access to the Murray State University campus. The primary need is safety for drivers and pedestrians.
“The City of Murray is very appreciative for allowing us to use discretionary funds to address this issue of safety for the hundreds of Murray State University students who cross this street numerous times a day,” said Mayor Bob Rogers. “This has been a priority of ours for some time and the city looks forward to working together to get this accomplished. The City of Murray appreciates the support of all leaders in our area to make this project a reality.”
The Murray City Council is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city.
