Church of the Rescued and Redeemed is helping men get back on their feet in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new program in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is helping men get a fresh start. The recovery and re-entry house program was created to help men in recovery and those fresh out of prison.
Michael Cruz said the RNR house recovery and re-entry is helping him get back on his feet after being released from prison.
“There was a time where I didn’t think I’d have a second chance then I got lucky and came here," he said.
“They help me with getting a job and getting back to swing of things," Cruz said.
The program was started by The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed in January 2019.
It currently houses six men. It has helped them find jobs, linked them with other agencies, gives them spiritual counseling, and even helped Cruz get back in school.
“I’m currently enrolled in the highest test and I passed my math test thank God,” Cruz said.
Steven McCormick, Jr. lives in the home with Cruz and will be the first to graduate the program.
"We're all in the same position we're recovering drug attacks," he said.
He said, they helped him get through a tough time.
"I didn't have much when I first got out of prison," McCormick Jr. said.
Now he's not only changed his life but, he's gained a family.
"We all watch each other's progress and it's inspiring, we inspire each other, we see how much someone's growing in their faith," he said.
The recovery program director Crystal Shirell said, the goal is provide them with a second chance.
“It just gives them that safe environment and it gives them the connection to community resources, and it shows them there are people out there that love them," she said.
Both Cruz and McCormick Jr. said, they both plan on walking down different paths once it's all said and done.
“I want to be involved in ministry," McCormick Jr. said.
“I want to get a good job and get myself into a nice house and stuff and get my life back the life that I always wanted," said Cruz.
There will be a recovery walk this Saturday at Capaha Park starting at 8 a.m. and ending at noon.
The church is also accepting donations to help out with their new house that will house an additional 10 men.
They currently need donations to help purchase furniture, and supplies for their new home.
