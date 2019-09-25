Caldwell County schools awarded $25K grant

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Caldwell County schools has been awarded a $25,000 grant.
The grant will be used to enhance its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum through America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education.
The district plans to use the money to buy Chromebooks, science modules and create more instruction and hands-on opportunities in the high school’s agriculture department.
from August 1 to November 1, Kentucky farmers will have the chance to direct $2,500 to their favorite local nonprofit organization through the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.
Click here for more information or call 1-877-267-3332.
The grant is sponsored by the Bayer Fund.
