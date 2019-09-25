2 arrested for drugs during shoplifting investigation

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday night, Sept. 24 on drug charges at a Wickliffe, Kentucky store.
According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a Dollar General store about a possible shoplifter.
After arriving at the store, deputies report they searched the bag belonging to the woman in question.
Deputies said they allegedly found a glass smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and two used syringes with methamphetamine residue in the bag.
Garnita Durbin, 38 of Mineral Point, Missouri, was arrested on drug possession charges.
While deputies were questioning Durbin, deputies report her boyfriend, 39-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, left the store’s parking lot in car and tried to avoid deputies and Kentucky State troopers at the scene.
Law enforcement were unable to find Gonzalez, but later arrested him after he returned to the store.
A Ballard County K-9 was deployed at the scene and reportedly detected drugs.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Gonzalez and Durbin were both booked into the Ballard County Jail.
