Applications being accepted for Veterans Day Parade, Distinguished Veteran in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Plans are underway for Veterans Day in Paducah, Kentucky on November 11.
The Paducah American Hero Veterans Day Celebration will begin at sunrise at the riverfront. Afterwards, there will be a breakfast at the Julian Carroll Convention Center for Veterans and their families.
At 9 a.m. an awards ceremony will take place at the Schroeder Expo Center which includes honoring the recipients of the Distinguished Veteran and Patriot Awards. The deadline is October 11 to nominate a veteran.
The parade will take place at 11 a.m. with the parade beginning at Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza and traveling along 6th Street to the Expo Center. The deadline to submit an entry form to participate in the parade is October 18.
The day ends with the American Hero Concert from 6 until 8 p.m. featuring the Community Concert Band and the 101st Airborne Sustainment Brigade Army Band.
Winners of the annual student poster and essay contest organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution will also be recognized.
For more information including the parade entry and award nomination forms, click here.
