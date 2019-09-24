UTV passenger killed in crash in Reynolds Co., Mo.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A St. Louis man was killed in a UTV crash in Reynolds County, Missouri on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 22.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 14-year-old was driving a Polaris Ranger when he lost control of the UTV on CR 849, about 10 miles East of Bunker.
The UTV reportedly flipped onto its right side and threw the passenger from the vehicle.
MSHP reports the passenger, 66-year-old Ura W. Humes, was killed in the crash.
The driver of the UTV was reportedly not injured in the crash.
The UTV was towed from the scene with minor damage.
According to MSHP, safety devices were not in use by the driver or the passenger.
