UT Martin Board discusses enrollment, campus updates

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Members of the University of Tennessee at Martin Advisory Board met Friday, Sept. 20 to discuss the university’s enrollment plan and updates to campus.
According to UT Martin, Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver said the university is planning an aggressive out-of-state recruiting plan for the coming years.
Dr. Carver reported at that the final enrollment numbers for the fall 2019 semester showed an increase in first-time freshmen and in overall student population.
Also at the meeting, Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, university provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, discussed plans with a nonprofit consultant on developing plans for retaining and recruiting students and the needs for new and existing academic programs.
“We want to have a much clearer sense of what academic needs this area has. … What are the co-curricular activities that would help (students) succeed while they’re here? We want to look at and think about the 24/7 experience of students while they are here and not just the academic experience,” said Dr. Cavalier.
Housing, parking, and new building plans were also discussed.
According to campus leaders, there are discussions about consolidating Greek life housing in the vicinity of the Sorority Village lodges on Peach Street, to purchase additional land to expand housing and parking areas and other improvement.
The university said the Johnson Engineering and Physical Sciences Building will undergo extensive renovations once the current departments are moved into a new facility.
The next meeting of the UT Martin Advisory Board will be held Jan. 10, 2020.
